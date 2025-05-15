Left Menu

Pipeline Project Stalemate Sparks Political Debate in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve criticizes the delayed completion of a parallel water supply pipeline project from Jayakwadi dam to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He accuses the state government of increasing project costs and challenges BJP leaders to publicly debate the issue, amidst growing water supply gaps in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena's Ambadas Danve has raised concerns over delays in the completion of a crucial water supply pipeline from Jayakwadi dam to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, initially planned for completion in 2024.

During a press conference, Danve criticized the BJP-led Maharashtra government, challenging them to an open debate while pointing out the extended gap in water supply, now spanning up to 12 days.

He further alleged that the project's budget has risen from Rs 1,680 crore to Rs 2,740 crore and criticized the hefty loan imposed on the local municipal corporation. Meanwhile, BJP's Atul Save maintained the project is nearing completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

