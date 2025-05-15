Skyscraper Collapse in Bangkok Unveils Scandalous Construction Failures

A Thai court has issued arrest warrants for 17 individuals, including a prominent construction tycoon, following their alleged connections to a catastrophic building collapse during an earthquake in March. The high-profile case has already seen search teams recover 89 bodies from the rubble of Bangkok's partially constructed 30-story State Audit Office tower, the sole skyscraper to collapse after the 7.7 magnitude tremors originating from neighboring Myanmar.

The charges, which could lead to life imprisonment, revolve around multiple violations of building codes leading to fatalities, as per Police Major General Somkuan Puengsap. Thai authorities are yet to release investigation findings. However, an anti-corruption watchdog had already flagged construction irregularities, while initial tests showed substandard steel was used.

Among those charged are executives and engineers from seven firms linked to the project. They include Premchai Karnasuta, a former executive of Thailand's leading firm, Italian-Thai Development Pcl. Premchai, previously convicted in a separate wildlife poaching case in 2021, is attempting to distance himself from the scandal, although couldn't be reached for comment.

