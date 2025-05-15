Methane Buildup Ignites: Explosion in Greater Noida Home Raises Safety Concerns

A young man was injured in an explosive incident at his Greater Noida home, related to suspected methane gas buildup in the sewer line. The explosion occurred on May 3 when 20-year-old Ashu Nagar was using the toilet, causing significant injury.

The victim's father, Sunil Pradhan, insists that the blast was triggered by dangerous methane accumulation, resulting in burns covering 35 to 40 percent of Ashu's body. Ashu is receiving treatment at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences.

Community members demand urgent repairs to prevent future accidents, pointing out failings in the existing methane extraction system, unmet despite repeated complaints. Meanwhile, local authorities await investigation results, though initial assessments suggest the system is functional.

(With inputs from agencies.)