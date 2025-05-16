Left Menu

EU and India Unite for Cutting-Edge Environmental Innovations

The European Union and India have launched two new research initiatives to tackle marine pollution and develop waste-to-renewable hydrogen technologies. Co-funded initiatives under the EU-India Trade and Technology Council aim to drive innovative environmental and technological solutions, with a combined investment of Euro 41 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:58 IST
EU and India Unite for Cutting-Edge Environmental Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The European Union and India have joined forces to confront environmental concerns through innovative research solutions aimed at combatting marine pollution and advancing waste-to-renewable hydrogen technologies.

According to an announcement by the EU Delegation in India on Friday, these two landmark research initiatives were inaugurated under the EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC), supported by a substantial financial backing of Euro 41 million (Rs 394 crore).

Coordinated through the EU's Horizon Europe programme, with significant contributions from Indian ministries, these efforts will gather various stakeholders from EU and India to foster sustainable solutions that hold global significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025