EU and India Unite for Cutting-Edge Environmental Innovations

The European Union and India have joined forces to confront environmental concerns through innovative research solutions aimed at combatting marine pollution and advancing waste-to-renewable hydrogen technologies.

According to an announcement by the EU Delegation in India on Friday, these two landmark research initiatives were inaugurated under the EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC), supported by a substantial financial backing of Euro 41 million (Rs 394 crore).

Coordinated through the EU's Horizon Europe programme, with significant contributions from Indian ministries, these efforts will gather various stakeholders from EU and India to foster sustainable solutions that hold global significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)