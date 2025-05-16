Left Menu

India and Nepal Strengthen Climate Collaboration

India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav met with Nepali leaders, including Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, to discuss strengthening ties in clean energy and biodiversity conservation. The meetings focused on protecting natural resources and coordinating efforts on climate change, with particular attention to Mount Everest and regional collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:14 IST
India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav engaged in high-level discussions in Nepal to foster cooperation in clean energy and biodiversity. During his visit for the 'Sagarmatha Sambaad', Yadav highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts to protect Mount Everest and combat climate change.

In his meeting with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Yadav reiterated India's commitment to deepening ties with Nepal. Discussions included organizing a regional conference to address the environmental impacts affecting Mount Everest and the region.

Yadav also held talks with Nepal's Foreign Minister and Forest and Environment Minister to explore partnerships in the International Big Cat Alliance and combat forest fires, enhancing cooperation for a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

