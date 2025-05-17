WMO and Republic of Korea Partner to Boost Global Water Resilience

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has entered into a landmark partnership with the Republic of Korea aimed at enhancing international cooperation in operational hydrology, flood forecasting, and water resource management. This move is designed with a clear emphasis on supporting Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to build resilience against increasing hydrometeorological risks and climate-induced water challenges.

On 14 May 2025, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo signed two significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with key Korean institutions. The first MoU was signed with Vice Minister Byounghwa Lee from the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Environment, and the second with Youngkee Lee, President of the Korea Institute of Hydrological Survey (KIHS). These MoUs lay the foundation for a new chapter in global water governance, focusing on capacity-building, data sharing, innovation, and climate adaptation.

A Historical Commitment to Operational Hydrology

Operational hydrology has been central to WMO’s mission since its inception 75 years ago. As the specialized UN agency for weather, climate, and water, WMO supports its 193 Members in monitoring, forecasting, and managing the water cycle. Its work is critical for improving early warning systems, reducing disaster risks, and guiding water policy worldwide. These efforts support key global initiatives, including the “Early Warnings for All” (EW4All) campaign, which aims to provide timely, accurate early warnings to communities vulnerable to water-related hazards.

Secretary-General Celeste Saulo remarked, “These partnerships are grounded in our shared commitment to strengthening the capacities of our Members to more effectively address increasing hydrometeorological risks.” She emphasized the need for integrated hydrological services that are essential for building water resilience, especially as extreme weather events become more frequent and intense due to climate change.

Focus on Innovation and Capacity Building

The MoU between WMO and the Ministry of Environment focuses on mobilizing both technical and financial resources for improving operational hydrology in dozens of countries. The scope includes advanced flood forecasting, enhanced water resource assessments, and the integration of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Twin systems. By leveraging Korea’s experience with open-source systems and innovative water management strategies, the agreement seeks to bridge the technology gap in vulnerable countries.

Vice Minister Byounghwa Lee stated, “Through this MoU, we will contribute to responding to global water disasters through technical cooperation in the fields of hydrology and water resources with the WMO.” His remarks reflect Korea’s growing commitment to supporting global disaster resilience through science-based and data-driven approaches.

Expanding Educational and Technical Reach

The second MoU, signed between WMO and the Korea Institute of Hydrological Survey (KIHS), prioritizes educational exchanges, capacity-building initiatives, and collaborative research. It will enable WMO Members to benefit from Korea’s hydrological monitoring expertise, particularly in areas like flood risk mitigation, data interoperability, and hydrological modeling. This agreement also supports the standardization of hydrological survey methods on a global scale, advancing knowledge-sharing between nations.

“This agreement marks an important milestone toward the international standardization of hydrological survey techniques and proactive cooperation with the 193 Member States of the WMO in addressing global water challenges,” said KIHS President Youngkee Lee.

Republic of Korea: A Leader in Water Technology and Cooperation

The Republic of Korea brings a wealth of technological capabilities to this partnership. Both the Ministry of Environment and KIHS are recognized for their innovation in flood forecasting, hydrological data management, and the application of AI in water resource management. Their contributions are expected to catalyze transformative solutions that can be adapted and scaled in different regions worldwide.

The formalization of these MoUs allows for the swift launch of new joint projects, more efficient deployment of hydrological services, and enhanced global training programs. In turn, these activities will facilitate greater access to water-related data and tools, while encouraging additional resource mobilization and stakeholder engagement.

Looking Ahead: A Shared Vision for Water Security

This partnership signifies a powerful commitment to sustainable water management and global resilience. With WMO’s coordination and Korea’s technical leadership, the collaboration is set to drive meaningful change in the way nations monitor and respond to water challenges. The integration of AI, Digital Twins, and open-source platforms further ensures that the hydrological services of the future will be not only smart and efficient but also equitable and inclusive.

By focusing on the needs of LDCs and SIDS, this initiative ensures that the most vulnerable nations are not left behind in the global water agenda. As climate pressures mount, such alliances are vital for building a safer, more water-secure future for all.