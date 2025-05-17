Scorching Rajasthan: Mercury Peaks at 46°C in Ganganagar
Rajasthan experienced extreme temperatures with Ganganagar hitting 46°C. The western regions witnessed the most intense heat. Other districts like Churu, Phalodi, and Bikaner also faced soaring temperatures. Strong dust storms are expected in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions in the coming days.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Parts of Rajasthan witnessed extraordinarily high temperatures as Ganganagar recorded a sweltering 46 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the meteorological department.
The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur reported that the state's weather remained dry, with intense heat especially impacting the western districts.
Disturbingly high temperatures were also recorded in Churu, Phalodi, and Bikaner. Meanwhile, a forecast of strong dust storms looms over Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions in the near future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement