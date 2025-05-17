Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Van Plunges into Well Leaving Four Dead

A van carrying eight people plunged into a roadside well in a district near Sathankulam, resulting in four fatalities and one missing child. Three individuals swam to safety. The mishap occurred en route to a church event from Coimbatore. Rescue efforts retrieved the bodies and the vehicle.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded in a district near Sathankulam as a van with eight passengers veered into a roadside well, leaving four dead and one child missing. The accident transpired as the group traveled to a church event from Coimbatore.

Three of the occupants managed to escape by swimming to safety. According to police sources, the driver lost control while crossing Meerankulam village, leading to the van's catastrophic plunge.

Search and rescue operations by fire services personnel have been ongoing. So far, four bodies and the vehicle have been recovered. The search for the missing child continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

