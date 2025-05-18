Tragic Fire Near Charminar: Short Circuit Causes Devastating Loss

A devastating fire, suspected to have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, engulfed a building near the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad, claiming 17 lives. The majority of the victims were children, and they perished before reaching the hospital, local police reported.

The narrow staircase was the only escape route for residents living over jewelry shops on the ground floor. The fire, breaking out early Sunday morning, quickly spread through the building, causing smoke inhalation and suffocation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences via social media and announced financial aid for the victims' families. Meanwhile, local officials, including Telangana's Disaster Response and Fire Services Director General, have promised a thorough investigation to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)