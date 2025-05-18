Left Menu

Scorching Sunday: Delhi Faces Heatwave and Thunderstorm Warning

Delhi witnessed a high of 41.1°C, slightly above the seasonal average, with minimum temperatures at 26.9°C. The IMD predicts rain and thunderstorms on Monday, with temperatures hovering around 39-27°C. The air quality was recorded as moderate, with rainfall witnessed in various regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:56 IST
On Sunday, Delhi experienced temperatures of 41.1 degrees Celsius, surpassing the seasonal average, as recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature was slightly higher than usual at 26.9 degrees Celsius.

The IMD forecasts light showers and thunderstorms for Monday, with expectations of temperatures around 39 and 27 degrees Celsius. During the day, relative humidity varied between 62% and 36%.

Rainfall measurements showed approximately 1 millimeter of precipitation, affecting areas including central Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Maharani Bagh, and Mayur Vihar. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 179, indicating moderate air quality, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

(With inputs from agencies.)

