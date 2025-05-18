Scorching Sunday: Delhi Faces Heatwave and Thunderstorm Warning

On Sunday, Delhi experienced temperatures of 41.1 degrees Celsius, surpassing the seasonal average, as recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature was slightly higher than usual at 26.9 degrees Celsius.

The IMD forecasts light showers and thunderstorms for Monday, with expectations of temperatures around 39 and 27 degrees Celsius. During the day, relative humidity varied between 62% and 36%.

Rainfall measurements showed approximately 1 millimeter of precipitation, affecting areas including central Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Maharani Bagh, and Mayur Vihar. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 179, indicating moderate air quality, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

