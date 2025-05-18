Brave Rescue: Woman and Pets Saved from Delhi Godown Fire

A woman and her two pets were rescued after a fire erupted at a godown in East Delhi's Ganesh Nagar on Sunday, according to officials.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a distress call at 2.22 pm and immediately dispatched three fire tenders to the scene.

Firefighters swiftly contained the blaze within 30 minutes, preventing it from spreading beyond the godown, which held a considerable amount of medical supplies. Early investigations suggest a short circuit might have sparked the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)