Brave Rescue: Woman and Pets Saved from Delhi Godown Fire

A woman and her two pets were saved from a fire at a godown in East Delhi. Prompt action by the Delhi Fire Services ensured no injuries. The fire broke out in a building where the woman was trapped due to smoke. Quick firefighting efforts curtailed the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her two pets were rescued after a fire erupted at a godown in East Delhi's Ganesh Nagar on Sunday, according to officials.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a distress call at 2.22 pm and immediately dispatched three fire tenders to the scene.

Firefighters swiftly contained the blaze within 30 minutes, preventing it from spreading beyond the godown, which held a considerable amount of medical supplies. Early investigations suggest a short circuit might have sparked the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

