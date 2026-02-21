Left Menu

Tragic Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Family in Southeast Delhi

A family of three in southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar was severely injured in a suspected gas cylinder explosion. The victims, identified as Jagdish, his wife Laxmi, and their son Jatin, were promptly hospitalized. The emergency call led to three fire tenders being dispatched to the scene.

In a shocking incident in southeast Delhi, a family of three was severely injured following a suspected gas cylinder explosion early Saturday morning in the Madanpur Khadar area. The unfortunate event left Jagdish, 60, with 80 percent burns, his wife Laxmi with 70 percent burns, and their young son Jatin with approximately 25 percent burns.

The Delhi Fire Services reported receiving a distress call at 4:46 am, promptly deploying three fire tenders to the affected residence. Emergency responders quickly transported all three victims to Safdarjung hospital via ambulance for urgent medical care. Authorities are now investigating the cause of the explosion to prevent future mishaps.

This incident underscores the critical importance of gas safety measures in residential areas, and emergency services' rapid response undoubtedly saved lives in this tragic situation.

