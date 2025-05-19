Left Menu

Karnataka Under Yellow Alert: Heavy Rains Batter Bengaluru

Yellow alert remains in effect across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, due to ongoing heavy rains. Intense rainfall, driven by cyclonic patterns, has caused significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Authorities warn of temporary power outages and possible uprooting of weak trees. Bangalore received 103 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-05-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 10:09 IST
Karnataka Under Yellow Alert: Heavy Rains Batter Bengaluru
Heavy rains Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka is bracing for further heavy downpours as the yellow alert remains in place, impacting Bengaluru and surrounding regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has highlighted severe rainfall patterns affecting coastal areas and Bengaluru city, with cyclonic circulation intensifying the situation.

Bengaluru, already experiencing intense rain, recorded 103 mm in 24 hours, causing severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Residents in badly hit areas such as Sai Layout, Horamavu, report flooded homes, citing clogged drains as a critical issue.

While no injuries were reported, uprooted trees have caused damage, prompting warnings of possible power outages and traffic snarls. The alert for thundershowers and high wind speed continues across 23 districts until Thursday, urging residents to stay cautious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025