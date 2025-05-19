Karnataka Under Yellow Alert: Heavy Rains Batter Bengaluru

Karnataka is bracing for further heavy downpours as the yellow alert remains in place, impacting Bengaluru and surrounding regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has highlighted severe rainfall patterns affecting coastal areas and Bengaluru city, with cyclonic circulation intensifying the situation.

Bengaluru, already experiencing intense rain, recorded 103 mm in 24 hours, causing severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Residents in badly hit areas such as Sai Layout, Horamavu, report flooded homes, citing clogged drains as a critical issue.

While no injuries were reported, uprooted trees have caused damage, prompting warnings of possible power outages and traffic snarls. The alert for thundershowers and high wind speed continues across 23 districts until Thursday, urging residents to stay cautious.

(With inputs from agencies.)