Karnataka Under Yellow Alert: Heavy Rains Batter Bengaluru
Yellow alert remains in effect across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, due to ongoing heavy rains. Intense rainfall, driven by cyclonic patterns, has caused significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Authorities warn of temporary power outages and possible uprooting of weak trees. Bangalore received 103 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka is bracing for further heavy downpours as the yellow alert remains in place, impacting Bengaluru and surrounding regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has highlighted severe rainfall patterns affecting coastal areas and Bengaluru city, with cyclonic circulation intensifying the situation.
Bengaluru, already experiencing intense rain, recorded 103 mm in 24 hours, causing severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Residents in badly hit areas such as Sai Layout, Horamavu, report flooded homes, citing clogged drains as a critical issue.
While no injuries were reported, uprooted trees have caused damage, prompting warnings of possible power outages and traffic snarls. The alert for thundershowers and high wind speed continues across 23 districts until Thursday, urging residents to stay cautious.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Faces Weather Challenges: BJP Pledges to Tackle Monsoon Waterlogging
Delhi Introduces Unified Helpline for Waterlogging Concerns
Himachal Faces Persistent Storms and Rain: IMD Issues Weather Alerts
Delhi PWD's Drainage Infrastructure Boost to Combat Monsoon Waterlogging
Delhi Police Partners with IMD to Tackle Extreme Weather Events