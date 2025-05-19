Bengaluru's Infrastructure Woes Ignite Political Blame Game

Amid relentless downpours inundating Bengaluru, the Opposition in Karnataka has pointed fingers at the ruling Congress government, accusing it of failing to effectively address the city's infrastructure challenges.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, responsible for Bengaluru, assured residents that he is closely monitoring the situation and is committed to finding sustainable, long-term solutions.

Critics, including former Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan, demand transparency and criticism over infrastructure spending. Meanwhile, BJP General Secretary Sunil Kumar Karkala calls for a white paper on the funds allocated to Bengaluru's infrastructure over the past two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)