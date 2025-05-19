Left Menu

Bengaluru's Infrastructure Woes Ignite Political Blame Game

The Opposition in Karnataka criticizes the ruling Congress for ineffective infrastructure spending amid Bengaluru's rainfall chaos. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar pledges continuous oversight and long-term solutions, while opposition voices demand transparency regarding funds used for infrastructure improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:33 IST
Bengaluru's Infrastructure Woes Ignite Political Blame Game
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid relentless downpours inundating Bengaluru, the Opposition in Karnataka has pointed fingers at the ruling Congress government, accusing it of failing to effectively address the city's infrastructure challenges.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, responsible for Bengaluru, assured residents that he is closely monitoring the situation and is committed to finding sustainable, long-term solutions.

Critics, including former Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan, demand transparency and criticism over infrastructure spending. Meanwhile, BJP General Secretary Sunil Kumar Karkala calls for a white paper on the funds allocated to Bengaluru's infrastructure over the past two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025