Bengaluru's Infrastructure Woes Ignite Political Blame Game
The Opposition in Karnataka criticizes the ruling Congress for ineffective infrastructure spending amid Bengaluru's rainfall chaos. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar pledges continuous oversight and long-term solutions, while opposition voices demand transparency regarding funds used for infrastructure improvements.
Amid relentless downpours inundating Bengaluru, the Opposition in Karnataka has pointed fingers at the ruling Congress government, accusing it of failing to effectively address the city's infrastructure challenges.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, responsible for Bengaluru, assured residents that he is closely monitoring the situation and is committed to finding sustainable, long-term solutions.
Critics, including former Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan, demand transparency and criticism over infrastructure spending. Meanwhile, BJP General Secretary Sunil Kumar Karkala calls for a white paper on the funds allocated to Bengaluru's infrastructure over the past two years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
