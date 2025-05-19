Two senior residents have lost their lives in Russian attacks on the Kherson region, according to Ukrainian police and regional officials on Monday. A 75-year-old woman was killed in a shelling incident late Sunday in a central area of Kherson, the primary city in the region.

The attacks continued with a 76-year-old man falling victim to a drone strike in a residential area of the Kakhovka district of Kherson, which lies on the Dnipro River. Imagery released by the police depicted significant damage to local infrastructure including residential buildings and a factory.

While Russia has not furnished immediate comments following these reports, it was noted that they conducted their largest drone assault of the conflict over the weekend. As diplomatic efforts heighten, former U.S. President Donald Trump plans discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin as an attempt to mediate the escalating conflict.

