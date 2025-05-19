Left Menu

Bright Breakthrough: IIT Guwahati's Fluorescent Sensor Revolutionizes Cyanide Detection

IIT Guwahati researchers have created a potent fluorescent sensor for detecting cyanide in water and human cells. Utilizing ultraviolet light, the sensor offers rapid results, working effectively in different environments like river water and breast cancer cells. The technology promises advancements in environmental safety and smart device development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:23 IST
Bright Breakthrough: IIT Guwahati's Fluorescent Sensor Revolutionizes Cyanide Detection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, have unveiled a groundbreaking fluorescent sensor that detects cyanide in water and human cells using ultraviolet light. This new sensor demonstrates high sensitivity and efficiency, marking a significant advancement in the field of chemical detection.

The sensor has been proven effective in various real-world applications, including river water and breast cancer cells, making it a versatile tool for environmental safety and forensic investigations. Unlike traditional methods, this sensor utilizes a 'turn-on' response, improving detection clarity and reducing false negatives.

By changing color and fluorescing brightly in the presence of cyanide, the sensor ensures rapid detection, crucial for preventing health hazards associated with cyanide exposure. Researchers are also working on a simple kit for broader applications, emphasizing its potential in medical, industrial, and environmental settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025