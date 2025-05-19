Bright Breakthrough: IIT Guwahati's Fluorescent Sensor Revolutionizes Cyanide Detection
IIT Guwahati researchers have created a potent fluorescent sensor for detecting cyanide in water and human cells. Utilizing ultraviolet light, the sensor offers rapid results, working effectively in different environments like river water and breast cancer cells. The technology promises advancements in environmental safety and smart device development.
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, have unveiled a groundbreaking fluorescent sensor that detects cyanide in water and human cells using ultraviolet light. This new sensor demonstrates high sensitivity and efficiency, marking a significant advancement in the field of chemical detection.
The sensor has been proven effective in various real-world applications, including river water and breast cancer cells, making it a versatile tool for environmental safety and forensic investigations. Unlike traditional methods, this sensor utilizes a 'turn-on' response, improving detection clarity and reducing false negatives.
By changing color and fluorescing brightly in the presence of cyanide, the sensor ensures rapid detection, crucial for preventing health hazards associated with cyanide exposure. Researchers are also working on a simple kit for broader applications, emphasizing its potential in medical, industrial, and environmental settings.
