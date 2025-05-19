Bright Breakthrough: IIT Guwahati's Fluorescent Sensor Revolutionizes Cyanide Detection

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, have unveiled a groundbreaking fluorescent sensor that detects cyanide in water and human cells using ultraviolet light. This new sensor demonstrates high sensitivity and efficiency, marking a significant advancement in the field of chemical detection.

The sensor has been proven effective in various real-world applications, including river water and breast cancer cells, making it a versatile tool for environmental safety and forensic investigations. Unlike traditional methods, this sensor utilizes a 'turn-on' response, improving detection clarity and reducing false negatives.

By changing color and fluorescing brightly in the presence of cyanide, the sensor ensures rapid detection, crucial for preventing health hazards associated with cyanide exposure. Researchers are also working on a simple kit for broader applications, emphasizing its potential in medical, industrial, and environmental settings.

