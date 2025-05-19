Tragic Elephant Rampage in Madhya Pradesh Sparks Urgent Response

In a devastating series of events, two wild elephants killed three people in separate incidents within the Beohari forest range of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Monday. Officials report that the elephants first trampled Umesh Kol to death near Sanousi village, while his wife narrowly escaped.

The violence continued as the elephants killed Devganiya Baiga at Dhonda village and later Mohan Lal Patel at Koluha-Ghatwa Barachh village. These incidents occurred between 6am and 8am, as the elephants wandered out of Bandhavgarh National Park towards Sanjay Gandhi Tiger Reserve.

In response, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered Rs 25 lakh compensation for each victim's family and an investigation into these tragic deaths, which took place just after the government approved a significant funding plan to manage elephant habitats better.

(With inputs from agencies.)