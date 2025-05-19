Left Menu

Tragic Elephant Rampage in Madhya Pradesh Sparks Urgent Response

Two wild elephants caused the deaths of three individuals in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district. The elephants ventured out of Bandhavgarh National Park, attacking villagers collecting tendu leaves. The government announced compensation and plans to improve elephant management to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahdol | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:08 IST
Tragic Elephant Rampage in Madhya Pradesh Sparks Urgent Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating series of events, two wild elephants killed three people in separate incidents within the Beohari forest range of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Monday. Officials report that the elephants first trampled Umesh Kol to death near Sanousi village, while his wife narrowly escaped.

The violence continued as the elephants killed Devganiya Baiga at Dhonda village and later Mohan Lal Patel at Koluha-Ghatwa Barachh village. These incidents occurred between 6am and 8am, as the elephants wandered out of Bandhavgarh National Park towards Sanjay Gandhi Tiger Reserve.

In response, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered Rs 25 lakh compensation for each victim's family and an investigation into these tragic deaths, which took place just after the government approved a significant funding plan to manage elephant habitats better.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025