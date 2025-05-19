Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Highlights Utility Work Risks

Akhilesh Prasad, a 35-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, was fatally electrocuted while repairing a power line. He had shut off supply to perform his task, but power was restored unexpectedly, leading to his untimely death despite prompt medical intervention.

  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday, Akhilesh Prasad, aged 35, was electrocuted while repairing a low-tension power line in the Barhaj area of Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district. The accident unfolded around 10 am as Prasad attempted to reconnect a wire on a utility pole.

Though the supply from the Mahen feeder was initially turned off to ensure safety, power restoration occurred while Prasad was still engaged in his task. This resulted in a severe electric shock, causing him to suffer burns and fall from the ladder.

Bystanders quickly called for medical assistance, but Prasad succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital. The Barhaj police have taken the body into custody and a post-mortem examination is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

