The Parched Pulse of Damascus: Ein al-Fijeh Spring's Struggle

The once-vibrant Ein al-Fijeh spring, a crucial water source for Damascus, is drying up after a historically dry winter. The spring, which provides 70% of the city's water, now compels residents to buy water from private sources. With worsening shortages, officials urge water conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baradavalley | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

The Ein al-Fijeh spring, a vital water source for Damascus situated above ground in the Barada Valley, is facing an unprecedented crisis. Known for its pure waters, the spring has been reduced to a mere trickle following one of the driest winters in decades.

Hassan Bashi, a longstanding guard and operator at the spring site, has never witnessed such low levels in his 33 years on the job. The situation is dire as the spring, supplying 70% of Damascus's water, struggles to meet demand amid the city's worst water shortages in years.

Government officials are sounding alarms, warning residents to conserve water, especially with the summer months looming. Persistent electricity cuts exacerbate the issue, leaving residents like Bassam Jbara with limited access to water, often necessitating costly purchases from private sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

