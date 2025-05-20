Tributes Pour In for Pioneers of India's Scientific Milestones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lamented the demise of two stalwarts in India's scientific landscape—Dr. M R Srinivasan, a key figure in nuclear energy, and Dr. Jayant Narlikar, a renowned astrophysicist.

Srinivasan, aged 95, passed away in Udhagamandalam, Tamil Nadu. A significant contributor to India's self-reliant nuclear energy sector, he was a foundational figure in developing critical nuclear infrastructure and inspiring many young scientists.

Narlikar, who died at 87 in Pune, Maharashtra, was a pioneer in astrophysics. He greatly influenced both institutional growth and public understanding of science through his theoretical work and writings.

(With inputs from agencies.)