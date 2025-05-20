Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Pioneers of India's Scientific Milestones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of nuclear energy expert M R Srinivasan and astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar. Srinivasan was pivotal in India's nuclear infrastructure, while Narlikar made significant contributions to astrophysics. Their contributions have left a lasting impact on India's scientific progress and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lamented the demise of two stalwarts in India's scientific landscape—Dr. M R Srinivasan, a key figure in nuclear energy, and Dr. Jayant Narlikar, a renowned astrophysicist.

Srinivasan, aged 95, passed away in Udhagamandalam, Tamil Nadu. A significant contributor to India's self-reliant nuclear energy sector, he was a foundational figure in developing critical nuclear infrastructure and inspiring many young scientists.

Narlikar, who died at 87 in Pune, Maharashtra, was a pioneer in astrophysics. He greatly influenced both institutional growth and public understanding of science through his theoretical work and writings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

