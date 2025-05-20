Legacy of Stardust: Honoring the Contributions of Jayant Narlikar and M R Srinivasan

On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu mourned the loss of two titans in science, astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar and nuclear scientist M R Srinivasan. Both figures, celebrated for their groundbreaking work, have left a lasting impact on their fields, inspiring generations to come.

Dr. Jayant Narlikar, an internationally acclaimed astrophysicist and science communicator, passed away in Pune at the age of 86. Known for his passion in popularizing science, his work educated countless individuals, particularly the youth, making science accessible and engaging.

The President also conveyed her sorrow over the passing of Dr. M R Srinivasan, a cornerstone in India's nuclear energy program. Srinivasan, who died at 95 in Udhagamandalam, was pivotal in India's energy security, with his legacy continuing to motivate future scientists and engineers.

