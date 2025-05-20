Left Menu

Legacy of Stardust: Honoring the Contributions of Jayant Narlikar and M R Srinivasan

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on the deaths of renowned astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar and nuclear scientist M R Srinivasan. Their pioneering contributions to science and nuclear energy respectively have left lasting legacies that continue to inspire future generations of scientists and engineers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:39 IST
On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu mourned the loss of two titans in science, astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar and nuclear scientist M R Srinivasan. Both figures, celebrated for their groundbreaking work, have left a lasting impact on their fields, inspiring generations to come.

Dr. Jayant Narlikar, an internationally acclaimed astrophysicist and science communicator, passed away in Pune at the age of 86. Known for his passion in popularizing science, his work educated countless individuals, particularly the youth, making science accessible and engaging.

The President also conveyed her sorrow over the passing of Dr. M R Srinivasan, a cornerstone in India's nuclear energy program. Srinivasan, who died at 95 in Udhagamandalam, was pivotal in India's energy security, with his legacy continuing to motivate future scientists and engineers.

