SmartHomes Infrastructure: Catalyst for Dholera's Urban Revolution

SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., a leader in Dholera Smart City's real estate development, has become a member of CREDAI Ahmedabad GIHED. This affiliation highlights SmartHomes' commitment to ethical business practices and innovation in India's largest Greenfield smart city, paving the way for future urban solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:30 IST
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. has solidified its industry standing by registering with CREDAI Ahmedabad GIHED. As a key player in Dholera Smart City's real estate sector, this membership underscores SmartHomes' leadership in innovation, compliance, and development excellence.

Renowned for its extensive development of 100+ acre townships, SmartHomes offers a diverse array of residential and commercial spaces, playing a crucial role in Dholera's transformation while building lasting legacies for its clients. Strategic collaborations, such as with Marriott Hotels, amplify their impact on the hospitality and real estate landscapes.

Aligned with CREDAI's values of ethical practices and transparency, SmartHomes further strengthens its commitment to regulating its operations as Dholera emerges as a vital investment hub. This affiliation marks a new chapter in SmartHomes' mission to redefine urban living and infrastructural growth in Gujarat.

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

