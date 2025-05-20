Drought Drains Damascus: Ein al-Fijeh Spring Crisis

The historic Ein al-Fijeh spring in Syria, a vital water source for Damascus, is facing an unprecedented drought, leaving the city with severe water shortages. Hassan Bashi, a longtime guard of the spring, has never seen such dryness in his 33 years there.

The spring, which has supplied Damascus with drinking water for thousands of years, is affected by low rainfall and melted snow, which has resulted in significantly reduced water levels. Officials and residents fear the situation could worsen during the summer months.

With the spring and the Barada River drying up, many residents have turned to private tanker trucks for water amidst warnings to conserve use. The prolonged civil war and recent political turmoil have further complicated the region's ability to address the crisis.

