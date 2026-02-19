Left Menu

Canada Eases Economic Sanctions on Syria

Canada has modified its economic sanctions on Syria to allow greater flexibility in trade, investments, and financial services. This includes removing 24 entities and one individual from the sanctions list, aiming to boost economic activity in key sectors critical for Syria's recovery.

In a significant move, Canada has amended its economic sanctions against Syria, easing restrictions on the import and export of goods, investments, and financial services, according to a statement by Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand.

The amendments also involve the removal of 24 entities and one individual from the Syria Regulations, which is seen as an effort to eliminate barriers to economic activity. This move is expected to facilitate transactions with state-affiliated entities in various sectors crucial to Syria's recovery.

The changes in sanctions reflect Canada's intention to support Syria's path toward reconstruction and development while maintaining a careful balance with international obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

