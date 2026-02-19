Strategic Shift: U.S. Troop Withdrawal from Syria

The U.S. is executing a strategic troop withdrawal from Syria, marking a significant shift in military strategy. A senior U.S. official on Wednesday outlined that this planned transition is deliberate and conditions-based. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the complete pullout of approximately 1,000 troops.

The official emphasized that U.S. forces remain ready to respond to any ISIS threats as they continue to support partner-led initiatives to thwart the terrorist organization's resurgence. They noted that the need for a large U.S. presence has diminished due to the Syrian government's new commitment to addressing terrorism.

Recently, the U.S. military transferred a strategic base to Syrian forces, signaling improved U.S.-Syrian relations and paving the way for further potential American troop reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)