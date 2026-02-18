Exodus from Al-Hol: Families Flee Amid Shifting Control in Syrian Detention Camp

Significant changes are underway at the al-Hol camp in Syria, once a hub for families of suspected Islamic State militants. The camp, located near the Iraqi border, has seen its population severely reduced after the Syrian government seized control last month, reportedly displacing thousands.

Under the new administration led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces lost control of the region, including the camp. Government forces' takeover included relocating 5,700 Islamic State detainees to Iraq, a process completed last week by the U.S. military, sources say.

Jihan Hanna, the former camp director now coordinating operations with international authorities, confirmed the relocation of remaining Syrian families to Aleppo. Reports highlight the camp's once diverse international makeup, revealing a notable decrease in population amidst growing unrest and anxiety.

