Exodus from Al-Hol: Families Flee Amid Shifting Control in Syrian Detention Camp

Al-Hol camp in Syria, once a detention site for families related to suspected Islamic State militants, has seen its population dwindle following its capture by Syrian government forces. The camp, previously controlled by Kurdish-led fighters, has mostly emptied of foreign nationals, with remaining families relocated within Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 23:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Significant changes are underway at the al-Hol camp in Syria, once a hub for families of suspected Islamic State militants. The camp, located near the Iraqi border, has seen its population severely reduced after the Syrian government seized control last month, reportedly displacing thousands.

Under the new administration led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces lost control of the region, including the camp. Government forces' takeover included relocating 5,700 Islamic State detainees to Iraq, a process completed last week by the U.S. military, sources say.

Jihan Hanna, the former camp director now coordinating operations with international authorities, confirmed the relocation of remaining Syrian families to Aleppo. Reports highlight the camp's once diverse international makeup, revealing a notable decrease in population amidst growing unrest and anxiety.

