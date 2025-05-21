Pollen: Nature's Time Capsules Unveiling Earth's Past

Each spring, when sneezing and watery eyes plague many, pollen is often blamed. Yet, these tiny grains serve a greater purpose beyond triggering allergies, acting as nature's historical recorders.

Pollen grains, encased in tough shells, survive through time, holding key information about Earth's ancient environments. By studying fossilized pollen from places like lakes and oceans, researchers can trace changes in vegetation, climate, and even human activity.

Recent studies highlight pollen's role in documenting significant events like asteroid impacts and the rise and fall of ancient societies, shedding light on ecological shifts over millions of years.

