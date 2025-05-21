Left Menu

Floodplains of North Bengaluru: The Persistent Water Woes of Sai Layout

Sai Layout, a low-lying area in North Bengaluru, remains waterlogged due to poor drainage and recent heavy rainfall. Residents face challenges like inaccessibility, electric outages, and contaminated water supplies. The slow response from authorities and blame-shifting between BBMP and Indian Railways exacerbate the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In North Bengaluru's Sai Layout, residents are grappling with severe waterlogging woes despite a rainless night. The area, known for its drainage issues, is flooded after a 140 mm rainfall event that struck from late Sunday through Tuesday.

Floodwaters have made many homes on the area's ground and first floors inaccessible, prompting ongoing rescue efforts from the civic authorities. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is actively working to clear drainage systems and remove water, though residents express frustration over the slow pace.

Community members report being without electricity and potable water, with longstanding issues revolving around a frequently obstructed railway culvert. Residents hope upcoming visits by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will prompt decisive action to resolve the persistent crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

