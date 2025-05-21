Farewell to a Stellar Mind: Tributes to Dr. Jayant Narlikar
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar paid respects to the late astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Narlikar. Narlikar, renowned for founding the IUCAA, passed away at 86. Diverse individuals, from science to arts, commemorated his legacy. His last rites will be held at Vaikunth crematorium.
21-05-2025
Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, paid floral tributes on Wednesday to the late Dr. Jayant Narlikar, a distinguished figure in astrophysics.
Dr. Narlikar, aged 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday. His body was laid in state at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) for 'darshan'.
The institution, which he personally established, hosted visitors from various disciplines like science, art, music, and literature, who came to honor his memory. Later in the day, his last rites were scheduled at the Vaikunth crematorium.
