Water Supply Disruption Hits Key Areas in Delhi Amid Drain Repairs
Water supply in parts of Delhi will be disrupted on Thursday due to major drain repair work. This affects areas including Rajghat, Wazirabad, and Greater Kailash. The work involves raising a main pipeline to prevent flow obstruction. Residents are advised to use water judiciously, with tankers available on demand.
Water supply in various parts of Delhi is slated to be disrupted on Thursday as the Delhi Jal Board undertakes critical drain repair work. The affected areas include Rajghat, Wazirabad, and Greater Kailash, among others.
According to an official statement from the Delhi Jal Board on Wednesday, the disruption is due to the need to raise a 900 mm diameter duplicate main pipeline, which currently obstructs drain number 12A near the World Health Organization (WHO) office.
The Delhi government has also embarked on desilting and remodelling drains in preparation for the monsoon season, targeting what are known as waterlogging hotspots. During this time, residents are urged to make judicious use of water resources, though water tankers will be available on-demand to offset shortages.
