Left Menu

Sudden Storm Halts Sweltering Heat in Delhi-NCR

A hailstorm with heavy rain hit Delhi-NCR, drastically changing the weather from a hot and humid day. Winds reached up to 70 kmph causing low visibility. The IMD attributes this change to a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and a trough stretching from Punjab to Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:41 IST
Sudden Storm Halts Sweltering Heat in Delhi-NCR
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Late Wednesday evening, Delhi-NCR experienced a drastic weather shift as a hailstorm with heavy rain swept across the region, breaking the sweltering heat that prevailed throughout the day. The sudden storm brought relief as well as challenges in the form of reduced visibility due to powerful winds reaching up to 70 kmph.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) highlighted that a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighboring areas played a crucial role in the weather change. This system, embedded in an east-west trough extending from Punjab to Bangladesh, was further fueled by moisture from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

Prior to the weather upheaval, Delhi recorded extreme heat, with the 'feels like' temperature soaring to 50.2 degrees Celsius. The IMD reported that the maximum temperature reached 40.7 degrees Celsius, slightly above the norm, with humidity levels fluctuating significantly throughout the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025