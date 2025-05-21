Sudden Storm Halts Sweltering Heat in Delhi-NCR

Late Wednesday evening, Delhi-NCR experienced a drastic weather shift as a hailstorm with heavy rain swept across the region, breaking the sweltering heat that prevailed throughout the day. The sudden storm brought relief as well as challenges in the form of reduced visibility due to powerful winds reaching up to 70 kmph.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) highlighted that a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighboring areas played a crucial role in the weather change. This system, embedded in an east-west trough extending from Punjab to Bangladesh, was further fueled by moisture from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

Prior to the weather upheaval, Delhi recorded extreme heat, with the 'feels like' temperature soaring to 50.2 degrees Celsius. The IMD reported that the maximum temperature reached 40.7 degrees Celsius, slightly above the norm, with humidity levels fluctuating significantly throughout the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)