Guardians of Wetlands: Saving Amphibians in a Concrete Jungle

On a rainy March evening, John Bateman, a Finger Lakes Community College professor, ventures into a wetland to protect migrating amphibians from busy roadways. His efforts underscore the importance of multiple habitats, like wetlands and uplands, for amphibian life cycles, often disrupted by urban development.

Vernal pools, crucial breeding sites for salamanders and frogs, face threats from both development and climate change. Federal protections cover larger wetlands, but these small seasonal pools often fall through the legislative gaps. Amphibian populations have been declining globally, a trend worsening in the U.S. with nearly a 4% yearly decrease.

A frog advocacy center run by Margot Fass in Pittsford builds vernal pools and raises awareness about amphibian risks. Together with Bateman, she promotes conservation education to protect these species. The Genesee Land Trust also contributes by restoring wetlands and vernal pools in preserved lands, emphasizing the need for environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)