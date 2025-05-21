Left Menu

Guardians of Wetlands: Saving Amphibians in a Concrete Jungle

John Bateman and Margot Fass protect amphibians facing habitat loss and climate change. Bateman rescues amphibians crossing roads, while Fass builds vernal pools and educates the community. They highlight the critical role of wetlands and vernal pools, emphasizing the need for conservation to safeguard these creatures and foster nature connections for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Honeoye | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:03 IST
Guardians of Wetlands: Saving Amphibians in a Concrete Jungle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On a rainy March evening, John Bateman, a Finger Lakes Community College professor, ventures into a wetland to protect migrating amphibians from busy roadways. His efforts underscore the importance of multiple habitats, like wetlands and uplands, for amphibian life cycles, often disrupted by urban development.

Vernal pools, crucial breeding sites for salamanders and frogs, face threats from both development and climate change. Federal protections cover larger wetlands, but these small seasonal pools often fall through the legislative gaps. Amphibian populations have been declining globally, a trend worsening in the U.S. with nearly a 4% yearly decrease.

A frog advocacy center run by Margot Fass in Pittsford builds vernal pools and raises awareness about amphibian risks. Together with Bateman, she promotes conservation education to protect these species. The Genesee Land Trust also contributes by restoring wetlands and vernal pools in preserved lands, emphasizing the need for environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

