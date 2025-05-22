Tragedy Strikes in Manikaran Valley: River Surge Sweeps Away Two

A tragic incident occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district when two people were swept away by a sudden surge in the Parvati River near Kasol. The river's surge surprised locals in Manikaran Valley Thursday afternoon.

The administration and police were alerted immediately, leading to search and rescue operations. Officials recovered the body of a man in his early thirties, reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, although his identity remains unconfirmed. Search efforts are ongoing for the second individual.

The incident coincided with the release of water from the Parbati-II hydroelectric project reservoir earlier that day. Authorities have ordered a magisterial inquiry to investigate if a warning was issued as per standard protocol. The Kullu Subdivisional Magistrate is expected to submit findings within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)