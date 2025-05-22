Himachal's Quest for Fair Share: A Push for Equity in Hydropower

In a strategic move to safeguard Himachal Pradesh's interests, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Thursday. The primary agenda was to appoint a permanent member from the state to the Bhakra Beas Management Board.

During the meeting, Sukhu brought attention to several critical issues including overdue arrears and the need to increase the state's free electricity share from hydropower projects where costs have been recovered. He stressed the importance of rightful compensation to Himachal Pradesh for its contribution to the nation's development.

Sukhu also expressed gratitude for the in-principle approval of vital project handovers and highlighted ongoing efforts in urban development, securing assurances from Khattar for central assistance. The discussions mark a significant step in asserting the state's stake in national resources.

