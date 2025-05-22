Left Menu

Himachal's Quest for Fair Share: A Push for Equity in Hydropower

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu advocated for a permanent Himachal Pradesh member on the Bhakra Beas Management Board. He raised several issues including arrear releases and an increase in the state's electricity share from hydropower projects. Sukhu thanked the Union Power Minister for project handover approvals and discussed urban development funding.

In a strategic move to safeguard Himachal Pradesh's interests, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Thursday. The primary agenda was to appoint a permanent member from the state to the Bhakra Beas Management Board.

During the meeting, Sukhu brought attention to several critical issues including overdue arrears and the need to increase the state's free electricity share from hydropower projects where costs have been recovered. He stressed the importance of rightful compensation to Himachal Pradesh for its contribution to the nation's development.

Sukhu also expressed gratitude for the in-principle approval of vital project handovers and highlighted ongoing efforts in urban development, securing assurances from Khattar for central assistance. The discussions mark a significant step in asserting the state's stake in national resources.

