Explosions Amidst Flames: Landmines Detonate in Poonch Forest Fire
In Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a forest fire near the Line of Control caused several landmines to explode. Thankfully, no casualties were reported. Efforts by the army, forest officials, and locals are underway to control the fire in the mountainous Krishna Ghati sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 23-05-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 09:15 IST
A forest fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district triggered the explosion of several landmines on Friday. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no casualties, as per official reports.
The blaze erupted near the Line of Control and rapidly engulfed a significant portion of the mountainous terrain within the Krishna Ghati sector.
Efforts are currently being coordinated by army personnel, forest department officials, and local residents to bring the wildfire under control and prevent further detonation of landmines in the affected area.
