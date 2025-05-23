Explosions Amidst Flames: Landmines Detonate in Poonch Forest Fire

A forest fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district triggered the explosion of several landmines on Friday. Fortunately, the incident resulted in no casualties, as per official reports.

The blaze erupted near the Line of Control and rapidly engulfed a significant portion of the mountainous terrain within the Krishna Ghati sector.

Efforts are currently being coordinated by army personnel, forest department officials, and local residents to bring the wildfire under control and prevent further detonation of landmines in the affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)