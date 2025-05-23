Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Bhopal: Three Dead in Early Morning Crash

A car crash in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of three men and injured another when their vehicle hit a tree and a lamp post. Police are investigating to identify the deceased and determine the cause of the accident. The injured person is hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 10:58 IST
Tragic Collision in Bhopal: Three Dead in Early Morning Crash
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic accident in Bhopal's Khajuri Sadak area, three men lost their lives while another was injured in an early morning car crash. The vehicle reportedly collided with a tree before ramming into a street lamp, local police disclosed on Friday.

The mishap occurred around 3 a.m., roughly 15 kilometers from the district headquarters, as confirmed by Bairagarh Assistant Commissioner of Police Aditya Raj Singh Thakur. Authorities are working to identify the deceased, aged between 25 and 30, while a detailed investigation is being conducted to uncover the accident's underlying causes.

The fourth individual inside the vehicle was critically injured and has been admitted to a hospital. As police work to determine the intentions and destination of the victims, questions remain about what led to the fatal collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

