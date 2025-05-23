Tragic Collision in Bhopal: Three Dead in Early Morning Crash

In a tragic accident in Bhopal's Khajuri Sadak area, three men lost their lives while another was injured in an early morning car crash. The vehicle reportedly collided with a tree before ramming into a street lamp, local police disclosed on Friday.

The mishap occurred around 3 a.m., roughly 15 kilometers from the district headquarters, as confirmed by Bairagarh Assistant Commissioner of Police Aditya Raj Singh Thakur. Authorities are working to identify the deceased, aged between 25 and 30, while a detailed investigation is being conducted to uncover the accident's underlying causes.

The fourth individual inside the vehicle was critically injured and has been admitted to a hospital. As police work to determine the intentions and destination of the victims, questions remain about what led to the fatal collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)