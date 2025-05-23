Left Menu

Ancient Rock Art Unaffected by Emissions: New Study

A recent study reveals that ancient rock art in Western Australia remains undamaged by emissions from nearby industrial sites. This finding could pave the way for the extension of Woodside’s North West Shelf LNG project. The Murujuga Rock Art Monitoring Program may also support the landscape’s UNESCO World Heritage nomination.

  • Country:
  • Australia

A groundbreaking study released Friday confirmed that ancient rock art on Western Australia's Burrup Peninsula has not been damaged by emissions from industrial sites, countering earlier theories of potential harm.

The findings from the Murujuga Rock Art Monitoring Program might facilitate the extension of Woodside's North West Shelf liquefied natural gas (LNG) project. Additionally, it could enhance the chances of adding the Murujuga Cultural Landscape to UNESCO's World Heritage list, a decision expected by July.

Belinda Churnside of the Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation expressed optimism that the study's data will aid in conservation efforts. Nonetheless, historical data indicates some damage occurred when emissions peaked in the 1970s, underscoring the need for vigilant monitoring.

