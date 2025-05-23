Ancient Rock Art Unaffected by Emissions: New Study

A groundbreaking study released Friday confirmed that ancient rock art on Western Australia's Burrup Peninsula has not been damaged by emissions from industrial sites, countering earlier theories of potential harm.

The findings from the Murujuga Rock Art Monitoring Program might facilitate the extension of Woodside's North West Shelf liquefied natural gas (LNG) project. Additionally, it could enhance the chances of adding the Murujuga Cultural Landscape to UNESCO's World Heritage list, a decision expected by July.

Belinda Churnside of the Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation expressed optimism that the study's data will aid in conservation efforts. Nonetheless, historical data indicates some damage occurred when emissions peaked in the 1970s, underscoring the need for vigilant monitoring.

