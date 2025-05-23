Kerala Braces for Torrential Rains: Orange and Red Alerts Issued

Kerala continues to experience intense rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for six districts. The state can expect the monsoon's arrival within two days, bringing widespread rain in the upcoming week.

In response, the IMD has issued specific alerts: a red alert for Kannur and Kasaragod from May 24 to 26, and for Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad on May 25 and 26. Additional red and orange alerts span various dates for multiple districts.

Alerts indicate potential for heavy rainfall, urging residents, especially fishermen, to exercise caution due to strong winds and possible high waves along coastal areas. Activities such as fishing are warned against, particularly on the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts until May 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)