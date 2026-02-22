Himachal Pradesh Allocates Crores for Monsoon Relief

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced substantial financial support for families whose homes were severely affected by heavy monsoon rains last year. A total of Rs 8.97 crore has been allocated as rental assistance, targeting families whose houses were completely destroyed or deemed uninhabitable.

Official reports confirm that each family in urban areas will receive monthly assistance of Rs 10,000, while families in rural areas will receive Rs 5,000. This initiative aims to ease the burden on 88 urban families and 2,817 rural families in finding temporary accommodation during the ongoing reconstruction process.

In total, the monsoon disaster of 2025 impacted 16,488 families across Himachal Pradesh, causing complete damage to 2,246 houses and partial damage to 7,888 others. Furthermore, an initial installment of Rs 141.61 crore has been disbursed to facilitate the rebuilding efforts, as confirmed by a government spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)