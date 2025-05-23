Left Menu

From Ireland to Freedom: The Turtle's Journey to Recovery

Solstice, a green sea turtle found paralyzed by cold on an Irish beach, was set free in Spain after six months of rehabilitation. Initially found with severe health issues, including pneumonia and bites, the turtle fully recovered before returning to a suitable habitat in the Canary Islands.

Solstice, a rare green sea turtle discovered paralyzed by cold on an Irish beach, has been released in Spain's Canary Islands. This follows six months of intensive care and rehabilitation by veterinarians.

The turtle, typically found in warmer waters, likely got caught in northbound currents, ending up near-death on a beach in County Clare, Ireland. Upon rescue, it was battling pneumonia, meningitis, and injuries from possible predator bites, explained Pascual Calabuig, a vet and biologist from Gran Canaria.

With dedicated care and a warm environment, the turtle regained health and was returned to the wild. This effort underscores ongoing conservation work amidst changing sea environments, suggesting new habitats may emerge due to warmer waters.

