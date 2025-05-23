Iron Roof Chaos: Thrissur Street Blocked by Freakish Winds
In Thrissur, strong winds tore an iron roof off a building, landing it on the street and blocking traffic. Fortunately, no injuries occurred. Fire and rescue teams are working to clear the road. The incident happened next to the Corporation office during heavy rain and wind.
A significant disruption occurred in Thrissur city on Friday when powerful winds detached a large iron roof from a building. The roof landed across the road, obstructing traffic flow, according to police reports.
The affected building is situated adjacent to the Corporation office, and the incident coincided with heavy rainfall and strong gusts. Despite the dramatic nature of the event, no injuries were reported.
Fire and rescue services swiftly responded, commencing operations to remove the roof. Officials indicated that due to the considerable size and weight of the metal sheets, clearing the road will demand some time. Local residents noted that the road was largely vacated at the time because of the downpour, fortunately preventing a potential tragedy.
