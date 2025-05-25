Left Menu

Tragic Fire at Delhi E-Rickshaw Station Claims Two Lives

A fire erupted at an e-rickshaw charging station in East Delhi's Shahdara, leaving two dead and four injured. The Delhi Fire Service responded promptly, containing the blaze shortly after it started. The victims' identities are yet to be confirmed as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 09:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out early Sunday morning at an e-rickshaw charging station in East Delhi's Shahdara, resulting in two fatalities and injuring four others, authorities reported.

Atul Garg, the chief of the Delhi Fire Service, noted that they received the emergency call around 6.40 am, with the blaze originating near Ram Mandir on Moti Ram Road. Swift action saw five fire tenders dispatched to the scene to combat the inferno.

The fire, engulfing a 400-square-yard tin shed used for charging e-rickshaws, was brought under control by 8.30 am. The identities of the deceased, presumed to be workers residing at the site, remain unverified as the injured were transported to GTB Hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

