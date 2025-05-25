Left Menu

Environmental Threat: Liberian Cargo Ship Capsizes Off Kerala Coast

A Liberian cargo ship, MSC ELSA 3, carrying 640 containers and 13 hazardous shipments, capsized near Kerala's coast, causing potential environmental harm. Rescued by INS Sujata, the three remaining crew members are safe. Efforts are ongoing to manage pollution risks and salvage operations as oil spill fears loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-05-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 12:37 IST
  • India

A Liberian cargo ship named MSC ELSA 3 has capsized and sunk off the coast of Kerala, officials reported on Sunday, raising concerns over environmental damage.

The vessel, carrying 640 containers including hazardous cargo, listed and capsized in the early hours of May 25. Three crew members abandoned the ship and were rescued by the Indian Navy's INS Sujata last evening. The Indian Coast Guard has deployed the ship Saksham, equipped with pollution response gear, to address potential oil spills.

No oil spill has been reported, and ICG aircraft are conducting oil spill mapping. However, the Kerala coast's rich biodiversity and tourism sites are at risk. The ICG is prepared for any eventuality, coordinating closely with state agencies to mitigate potential environmental damage as salvage operations and monitoring continue.

