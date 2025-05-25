Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Invests in Infrastructure Boost with Rs 6,124 Crore Initiative

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to invest Rs 6,124 crore for the construction of ring roads, bypasses, and flyovers. With 62 projects planned for 2025-26, this initiative aims to enhance road connectivity and improve traffic management, particularly in high-density areas and those with heavy vehicular movement.

Updated: 25-05-2025 14:55 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a massive infrastructure investment of Rs 6,124 crore to construct ring roads, bypasses, and flyovers across the state, according to a recent statement.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has outlined a comprehensive blueprint detailing road connectivity expansion for 62 projects slated for the financial year 2025-26. The priority lies in regions with high-density populations and heavy vehicular traffic.

This initiative aims to not only improve connectivity but also enhance traffic management across the state. Certain municipalities and councils already connected to national highways will not be part of this plan. Construction tasks in those areas will be overseen by the National Highways Authority of India.

