Uttar Pradesh Invests in Infrastructure Boost with Rs 6,124 Crore Initiative

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a massive infrastructure investment of Rs 6,124 crore to construct ring roads, bypasses, and flyovers across the state, according to a recent statement.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has outlined a comprehensive blueprint detailing road connectivity expansion for 62 projects slated for the financial year 2025-26. The priority lies in regions with high-density populations and heavy vehicular traffic.

This initiative aims to not only improve connectivity but also enhance traffic management across the state. Certain municipalities and councils already connected to national highways will not be part of this plan. Construction tasks in those areas will be overseen by the National Highways Authority of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)