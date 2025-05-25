Mizoram's Vision for Expansion: A New City Proposal
Chief Minister Lalduhoma proposed developing a new city in Mizoram to alleviate congestion in Aizawl, where 80% of the population resides. He suggested Thenzawl as the site. The state also introduced several schemes to support entrepreneurship and sports development, emphasizing Mizoram's potential as a fully literate state.
Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma put forward a significant proposal at the Niti Aayog meeting on Saturday: the development of a new city to ease the overcrowding in Aizawl, which houses 80% of the state's population. An official statement on Sunday confirmed these plans.
Lalduhoma suggested Thenzawl in Serchhip district as the ideal location for this new city, capable of accommodating 10-15 lakh residents. Along with this urban expansion, the state government is rolling out initiatives like the 'Bana Kaih' scheme, offering collateral-free loans up to Rs 50 lakh.
The CM also highlighted Mizoram's achievements, including low unemployment and a skilled, literate workforce. Efforts to empower sports through coaching centers and align with NITI Aayog's mission for a developed India by 2047 were also discussed.