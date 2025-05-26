Tragedy Strikes: Drowning Incident in Godavari River

A tragedy unfolded in the Konaseema district as six individuals drowned in the Godavari river, while two remain missing. The victims had attended a function together and entered the river for a bath afterward, with deadly consequences.

Local authorities, led by Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao, confirmed the drownings and stressed ongoing search operations. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force, along with swimmers and boats, are working fervently to locate the missing persons.

Officials have reiterated warnings about the dangers of entering the river from unauthorized zones, despite the absence of a flood alert. Previous advisories regarding unsafe areas appear to have been overlooked in this tragic incident.