Tragedy Strikes: Drowning Incident in Godavari River

Six people drowned and two remain missing after entering the Godavari river in Konaseema district post-event. Despite warnings about unsafe zones, attendees from a nearby function entered the river for bathing. Search operations involve SDRF teams and local resources to locate the missing individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded in the Konaseema district as six individuals drowned in the Godavari river, while two remain missing. The victims had attended a function together and entered the river for a bath afterward, with deadly consequences.

Local authorities, led by Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao, confirmed the drownings and stressed ongoing search operations. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force, along with swimmers and boats, are working fervently to locate the missing persons.

Officials have reiterated warnings about the dangers of entering the river from unauthorized zones, despite the absence of a flood alert. Previous advisories regarding unsafe areas appear to have been overlooked in this tragic incident.

