Delhi High Court Rejects PIL on Establishing Police Cells for Missing Persons
The Delhi High Court rejected a PIL seeking the creation of dedicated cells in each police station for missing persons cases. The petition, deemed 'omnibus' by the court, called for mandatory FIR registration, CBI probes, and a supervisory body led by a retired judge. A separate PIL seeking comprehensive protective measures and reports on untraced individuals is under consideration.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding the creation of specialized units within each police station to address cases of missing persons in the city.
The court argued that the expertise of police authorities should govern such processes instead. Filed by the Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust, the PIL was described as seeking 'omnibus' relief without citing specific instances of FIR registration refusal.
In response to a separate PIL by Jayeeta Deb Sarkar, the court issued notices to central and local authorities, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the issue of untraced persons and the alarming rise in disappearances. This petition highlighted the significant risk of trafficking and exploitation, urging the development of institutional safeguards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK Police Investigate Epstein's Alleged Trafficking Through London Airports
Rise in Drug Trafficking at Mumbai Airport: A Closer Look at the Smuggling Menace
NCP Urges CBI Probe into Ajit Pawar's Mysterious Plane Crash
U.S. Southern Command Targets Narco-Trafficking Vessels
Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on CBI's Plea Against Lalu Prasad Yadav's Bail