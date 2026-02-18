Delhi High Court Rejects PIL on Establishing Police Cells for Missing Persons

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding the creation of specialized units within each police station to address cases of missing persons in the city.

The court argued that the expertise of police authorities should govern such processes instead. Filed by the Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust, the PIL was described as seeking 'omnibus' relief without citing specific instances of FIR registration refusal.

In response to a separate PIL by Jayeeta Deb Sarkar, the court issued notices to central and local authorities, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the issue of untraced persons and the alarming rise in disappearances. This petition highlighted the significant risk of trafficking and exploitation, urging the development of institutional safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)