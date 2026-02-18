Left Menu

Delhi High Court Rejects PIL on Establishing Police Cells for Missing Persons

The Delhi High Court rejected a PIL seeking the creation of dedicated cells in each police station for missing persons cases. The petition, deemed 'omnibus' by the court, called for mandatory FIR registration, CBI probes, and a supervisory body led by a retired judge. A separate PIL seeking comprehensive protective measures and reports on untraced individuals is under consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:00 IST
Delhi High Court Rejects PIL on Establishing Police Cells for Missing Persons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding the creation of specialized units within each police station to address cases of missing persons in the city.

The court argued that the expertise of police authorities should govern such processes instead. Filed by the Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust, the PIL was described as seeking 'omnibus' relief without citing specific instances of FIR registration refusal.

In response to a separate PIL by Jayeeta Deb Sarkar, the court issued notices to central and local authorities, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the issue of untraced persons and the alarming rise in disappearances. This petition highlighted the significant risk of trafficking and exploitation, urging the development of institutional safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

UTI Set to Transform OTC Derivatives Reporting by 2027

 India
2
Global Leaders Gather at AI Impact Summit

Global Leaders Gather at AI Impact Summit

 India
3
Maharashtra Govt Awaits Mundhwa Land Deal Report Verdict

Maharashtra Govt Awaits Mundhwa Land Deal Report Verdict

 India
4
Himachal's Apple Crisis: Unpaid Dues and New Government Measures

Himachal's Apple Crisis: Unpaid Dues and New Government Measures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026