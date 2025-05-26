Crisis at Sea: Kerala's Response to the Liberian Cargo Ship Sinking

The Union Shipping Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, announced heightened monitoring of a critical situation off the Kerala coast, where a Liberian cargo ship has sunk. The Directorate General of Shipping is overseeing efforts, with updates expected every two hours.

The ship, sailing between Vizhinjam and Kochi, capsized on Sunday, resulting in a significant oil spill. Fortunately, all crew members were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard. The incident has raised environmental concerns due to hazardous materials on board, including calcium carbide.

Efforts are underway to mitigate environmental damage, with authorities urging the public to avoid washed-up containers. The Indian Coast Guard is deploying specialized vessels to manage the oil spill, while the State and National Disaster Management Authorities coordinate a comprehensive response.

