High Seas Seizure: Indian Coast Guard Intercepts Iranian Vessel with Illicit Cigarette Cargo

The Indian Coast Guard has intercepted an Iranian vessel, Al Mukhtar, in the Arabian Sea, seizing 200 cartons of foreign brand cigarettes valued at up to Rs 5 crore. The boat's crew consisted of four Iranian nationals, who are now under investigation by security agencies in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 12:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Coast Guard has successfully intercepted a foreign vessel off the Gujarat coast, seizing a significant quantity of contraband. On Saturday, the operation took place near Dwarka, targeting the Iranian boat, Al Mukhtar, crewed by four Iranian nationals. Authorities discovered 200 cartons of cigarettes valued between Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 5 crore.

The boat was detained approximately 115 nautical miles west of Dwarka, within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone. The Coast Guard escorted the vessel to Porbandar for in-depth investigation and joint interrogation by local security agencies.

This interception follows a recent operation by the ICG and Gujarat ATS on February 16, which apprehended two Iranian nationals transporting over 200 kg of suspicious narcotics off the Gujarat coast. The coordinated efforts underscore the region's strategic maritime security initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

