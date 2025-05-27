Left Menu

Odisha on Alert: IMD Warns of Low-Pressure Area in Bay of Bengal

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) announced on Tuesday the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, leading the Odisha government to place its district collectors on high alert.

The government instructed officials to brace for significant rainfall and related weather disruptions. IMD stated that the system developed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast, which may intensify in the next 48 hours.

The Special Relief Commissioner's office has directed the 30 district collectors to prepare for emergencies and report any damage caused by the weather. With warnings issued for thunderstorms and high winds, fishermen are advised to avoid the deep sea from May 29 to June 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

